Local school districts facing bus driver shortage

VACANCIES.DISTRICTS ON THE PENINSULA ANDSOUTHSIDE SAY THEY (AREHIRING.

TODAY -- CHESAPEAKESCHOOLS IS HOLDING A JOB FAIRTO RECRUIT CUSTODIANS ...CAFETERIA WORKERS AND BUSDRIVERS.

IN FACT, THEY'RELOINOKG FOR MORE THAN 100DRIVERS.

TRANSPORTATIONDIRECTOR -- DOCTOR DAVIDBENSON -- SAYS THEY PROVIDETHE TRAINING& AND PAY STARTSAT JUTS OVER 15-AN- HOUR.

THEJOB IS ABOUT 25 HOURS PER WEEKWITH FULL- TIME BENEFITS.BENSON SAYS PARENTS CAN EVENBRING THEIR CHILD WITH THEMIF THEY'RE OLDER THAN A YEARAND YOUNGER THAN SCHOOL AGE."THEY CAN BRING THEIR CHILDWITH THEM ON THE BUS AND THATRELIEVES SOME OF THE NEED FORCHILDCARE COSTS WHICH CAN BEQUITE EXPENSIVE, SO MANY OFOUR BUS DRIVERS THAT'S A HUGEBENEFIT FOR EMTH, BECAUSE NOTONLY ARE THEY BEING PAID, THEYARE ALSO NOT HAVING TO PAY FORCHILDCARE BECAUSE THEY HAVETHE ABSOLUTE STBE CHILDCAREPROVIDER IN THE WORLD-THEMSELVES." THE CHESAPEAKESCHOOL JOB FAIR S IBEING HELDTODAY FROM 10 TO 2 AT "FORKIDS" ON POINDEXTER.

