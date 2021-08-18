'Bhoot Police' trailer out now

The horror comedy film "Bhoot Police" trailer has finally been released.
The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.
#bhootpolice #arjunkapoor #jacquelinefernandes #saifalikhan
The horror comedy film "Bhoot Police" trailer has finally been released.
The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.
#bhootpolice #arjunkapoor #jacquelinefernandes #saifalikhan
The Trailer of Bhoot Police Featuring Saif Ali Khan, will be out on August 18. Today the film's team and Arjun Kapoor came together..
Sharing the quirky motion poster of the horror-comedy, Arjun wrote, "Bajega bhooto ka band, jab aayenge Vibhooti and Chiraunji...