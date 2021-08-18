Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Job fair looks to fill positions in Florida's senior living industry

Credit: ABC Action News
Duration: 00:22s 0 shares 3 views

Job fair looks to fill positions in Florida's senior living industry
Job fair looks to fill positions in Florida's senior living industry

CareerSource Tampa Bay partnered for a new in-person Job Fair to recruit employees for the senior living industry in Florida.

Https://www.abcactionnews.com/rebound/job-fair-looks-to-fill-positions-in-floridas-senior-living-industry

ALL INSURANCE PROVIDERS ANDMEDICAID ARE EXPECTED TO PAY FORTHIS TREATMENT.