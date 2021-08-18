As evacuations continue in Kabul, tens of thousands of Afghans are still trying to flee the country

As the evacuations continue in Kabul, tens of thousands of Afghans are still trying to flee the country.
Tension remains high at Kabul airport, while many are queueing up near foreign embassies.
Uganda Agrees to Take In 2,000 Refugees , Fleeing Afghanistan.
As the Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday, Besmellah Khuram sat in his living room in Sacramento and video-called his family in..