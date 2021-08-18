Drone captures close call with airplane flying very low

Smoke from a distant forest fire was being monitored by drone above cottage country.

The drone was hundreds of miles from the actual fires and there was no chance of interference with aircraft that could potentially be used to fight or monitor the fires.

This drone was simply collecting data about the distant migration of the smoke due to wind currents.

The operator of the drone is licensed and trained to fly this piece of equipment and he was far enough from any airport or restricted air space that his flight would not pose a hazard.

The drone was within the 400 feet altitude limit required by law.

The operator was also maintaining visual observation of the drone and the flight area.

The drone operator heard an airplane far to the north.

He noticed that the sound was loud enough to suggest the plane was flying low.

The noise also suggested that it was approaching his location.

Planes are not generally permitted to fly under 400ft from the ground so it was not expected to be an issue.

But, out of an abundance of caution, he began bringing the drone lower.

He also moved the drone sideways to move away from the sound of the airplane.

The noise was quickly becoming louder and the drone operator swiveled the camera to search the sky to the north.

To his surprise, the airplane was coming towards the drone on a flight path that would take the plane directly past the drone, almost exactly where it had been.

The plane was actually slightly lower than the drone but this was a much closer call than anyone would wish for.

The airplane passing through is a float plane and it is equipped to land on water.

It would have been possible for this pilot to intentionally fly this low to land on the lake under the drone, but he flew over and away from the lake.

There is no other body of water close enough that the airplane pilot was preparing to make a landing as it flew so low.

The only possibility in this case is that he was flying low in order to view the scenery over the cottage country beneath him.

He probably did not see the tiny drone so close to him but he would have been at least as surprised as the drone operator if he had.

As recreational and professional drones become more common, there will be an even greater potential for mid air collisions or near misses like this one.