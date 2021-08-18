2023 Nissan Z hits the track after a 12-year wait

After a 12-year wait, the seventh-generation Nissan Z is finally here, featuring a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine with 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.

From what we now know, it looks like it will be the Japanese sports car enthusiasts have been clamoring for.

“Z is the pure expression of thrill," said Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta, “The new Z retains its authenticity as a pure sports car to keep you connected to the road while bringing in the latest modern technologies to make sure the car can help keep you connected to your life.” For more news and reviews head over to Autoblog.com