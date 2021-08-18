WEB EXTRA: Comfort Dogs Have Wrestling Match

Comfort dogs Saffron and Daisy got into a wrestling match during down time at the sheriff’s office in Orlando, FL on August 13.
“Even they need a little stress relief now and then,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
