Wednesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Transportation Services

Leading the group were shares of Safe Bulkers (SB), up about 5% and shares of Zim Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) up about 4.9% on the day.

In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%.

Also showing relative strength are transportation services shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by TD Holdings (GLG), trading higher by about 17% and GXO Logistics (GXO), trading up by about 2.7% on Wednesday.