Daily Dividend Report: ADI, O, TER, MTB, AMKR

The dividend will be paid on September 8, 2021 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on August 27, 2021.

The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per outstanding share of common stock.

Realty Income Corporation (O) has declared the 614th consecutive common stock monthly dividend.

The dividend amount of $0.2355 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.826 per share, is payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2021.

The ex-dividend date for September's dividend is August 31, 2021.

Teradyne (TER) announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on September 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2021.

M&T Bank Corporation has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share on its common stock.

The dividend will be payable September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.

Amkor Technology has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 7, 2021.