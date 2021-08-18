Skip to main content
Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Dow Movers: GS, CRM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce.

Om (CRM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%.

Year to date, Salesforce.

Om registers a 12.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group (GS), trading down 1.0%.

Goldman Sachs Group is showing a gain of 52.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing (BA), trading down 0.9%, and Home Depot (HD), trading up 0.9% on the day.

