This Day in History: Larry Bird Retires

This Day in History: , Larry Bird Retires .

August 18, 1992.

Having struggled with back issues for years, the 35-year-old legend announced his retirement in an emotional press conference in Boston.

The Hall of Famer began his NBA career in 1979, joining the Boston Celtics.

His impact that year led the Celtics to 61-21 record, after the team finished in last place the previous year.

.

Along with Robert Parrish and Kevin McHale, Bird would lead the Celtics to domination of the 1980s.

The team won NBA championships in 1980, 1984 and 1986, with Bird as NBA MVP three years in a row from 1984-1986.

After his retirement, Bird went on to coach the Indiana Pacers, leading the team to their best record season ever in 1998.

.

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson accepted the NBA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019