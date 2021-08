Taliban 'supporting' UK Afghanistan evacuation operation

Sir Laurie Bristow, the UK Ambassador, says the Taliban are "supporting" the British evacuation operation and his team are working with them "where they need to".

Bristow pays tribute to his staff of volunteers who have remained behind to help get people to safety.

Report by Edwardst.

