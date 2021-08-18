Demonstrations take place outside of British parliament to call for support for Afghans

Former Afghan interpreters for the British army protest in Parliament Square following the resumption of power by the Taliban in Kabul.
The anti-war group 'Stop the War' also held a demonstration.
