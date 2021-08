Selena Gomez 'Excited' To Work With Steve Martin & Martin Short

Selena Gomez is returning to the small screen, teaming up with legends Steve Martin and Martin Short in the new crime comedy "Only Murders in the Building".

Speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the co-stars share what fans can expect and Gomez says she's "excited" to work with the A-list stars.

Plus, the actors look back on their long professional relationship after starring together in classics like "Father of the Bride" and "Three Amigos".