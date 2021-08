Labour: Afghanistan 'unparalleled moment of shame' for govt

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy launches a scathing attack on the government, calling the current situation an "unparalleled moment of shame".

She says it should be "sobering" that they received so much criticism from all sides of the House of Commons.

Report by Edwardst.

