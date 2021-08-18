Here’s What to Do When You Don’t Want to Run

Here’s What to Do , When You Don’t Want to Run.

Whether it’s because of bad weather or lack of motivation, running ruts tend to happen.

Here are a few tips to help motivate you to get back on your feet.

1, Make sure it's specific to running and not something larger in your life such as work stress or family stress.

2, Double check that it's not a health issue keeping you from getting outside.

3, Try a new route or switch up the time of day you go for runs (make sure to pick a properly- lit street if running at night).

4, Run an errand and set a destination.

Having a task in mind will help get you out of the house.

5, Find a running buddy who will not only hold you accountable, but give you someone to talk to as you run.

6, Treat yourself to new running gear that you’ll want to test out