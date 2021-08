FULL SHOW 08/18/2021: What a slowing recovery means for stocks

ECRI’s Lakshman Achuthan discusses why the slowing pace of economic recovery raises the risk of serious stock market corrections.

Plus, Fubo TV CEO David Gandler on how the streaming platform is attracting subscribers, especially for its live sports offerings.

And BMO Capital’s Brian Belski shares his strategy for navigating this stage of what he calls a 10-year bull market.