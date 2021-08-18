Maryland Institutes Stricter Vaccine Protocols For Workers At Nursing Homes And Hospitals

Gov.
Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced the Maryland Department of Health has instituted new vaccination protocols at the state’s hospitals and nursing homes requiring that staff provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
Gov.
Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced the Maryland Department of Health has instituted new vaccination protocols at the state’s hospitals and nursing homes requiring that staff provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
Watch VideoThe federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get..
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for..