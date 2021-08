'AGT': Simon Cowell Predicts 9-Year-Old Opera Singer 'Can Win It All'

The stakes were high on last night's episode of "America's Got Talent", but emotions were higher as the second group of 12 quarterfinalists hit the stage in hopes of keeping their million-dollar dream alive.

Although it was a shaky evening of performances, 9-year-old opera singer Victory Brinker wowed the judges, with Simon Cowell making a bold statement.