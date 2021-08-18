Drake Reveals He Had COVID and a Side Effect Was Hair Loss

On Instagram, a fan teased Drake about the small heart that is shaved into the top of his head, saying, "That heart is stressed.".

Drake responded, explaining that he had COVID-19, resulting in hair loss.

I had COVID that s--- grew in weird I had to start again, Drake, via Instagram.

It's coming back don't diss, Drake, via Instagram.

According to a pre-print study from Indiana University.

Temporary hair loss is a pretty common side effect of COVID-19.

33% of patients surveyed in the study experienced the symptom.

The cause is likely due to the fact that a severe illness such as COVID-19 can stress out the body.

Stress has been linked to telogen effluvium.

Which causes hair roots to prematurely enter the resting state, resulting in hair loss