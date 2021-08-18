Gov. Ron DeSantis announces monoclonal antibody treatment site at West Gate Park near West Palm Beach

Gov.
Ron DeSantis was in West Palm Beach on Wednesday afternoon where he announced a new site for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to receive monoclonal antibody treatments.
Gov.
Ron DeSantis was in West Palm Beach on Wednesday afternoon where he announced a new site for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to receive monoclonal antibody treatments.
Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Palm Beach County to announce the opening of a new monoclonal antibody site near West Palm Beach.
As hospitalizations continue to swell in the Sunshine State, Florida's governor announced a new effort to help.