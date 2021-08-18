Skip to main content
On the Next Chapter: "Trouble the Water"

David has a new plan for the Ville, which ends his arrangement with Joe Padilla.

Plus, Trenise returns home, and JG and Shella share a charged moment.

Finally, David has an emotional moment with his younger self.

-David,isn't the commission meeting today?What you gonna say?-I don't know what I'm going to say.-But I know, I gotta put a stop to it.-Don't say anything.-What?-You don't live here.-What you talking about?-Uh-uh.This time they're hearing from The Ville.