On the Next Chapter: 'Trouble the Water'

David has a new plan for the Ville, which ends his arrangement with Joe Padilla.
Plus, Trenise returns home, and JG and Shella share a charged moment.
Finally, David has an emotional moment with his younger self.
-David,isn't the commission meeting today?What you gonna say?-I don't know what I'm going to say.-But I know, I gotta put a stop to it.-Don't say anything.-What?-You don't live here.-What you talking about?-Uh-uh.This time they're hearing from The Ville.