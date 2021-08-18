Young man runs off on family dinner after being forced to sit at the ‘kids’ table’

A 22-year-old can't figure out why his family insists he sits at the kids' table.He shared his experience on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.During a family picnic gathering, he wanted to sit next to his father.But his aunt insisted that unless he had kids or was at least 25, he had to sit with his elementary school-aged cousins.So he stormed out in the middle of dinner."According to my aunt, there are eight children (ages six to 22) and eight adults (ages 25-75) so I should just sit at the kid's table since it'll be even," he wrote."So I say f*** it, take my quiche back, tell them to have a nice day, and drive away"."I get a few texts telling me to come back from my dad and grandparents.

I ask if aunt is going to apologize and they ask 'for what?'"."That was enough for me to disregard their other messages and calls," he said.Reddit users thought he was OK to leave the family get-together."Your aunt owes you an apology," someone said