Scarlett Johansson Welcomes Baby Boy With Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson , Welcomes Baby Boy, With Colin Jost.

Multiple sources have exclusively confirmed the news to 'Page Six.'.

Also, on Aug.

18, Jost took to Instagram to announce the baby's name.

It was only revealed in early July that Johansson was pregnant.

Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet.

She has been keeping a very low profile, Anonymous source, to 'Page Six' .

Jost confirmed the pregnancy last weekend while doing stand-up at Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut.

We're having a baby.

It's exciting, Colin Jost, via 'Page Six'.

Johansson and Jost married in October 2020.

The 'Black Widow' star was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac.

The 'Black Widow' star was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac.

She has a 6-year-old daughter with Dauriac