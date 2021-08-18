T-Mobile Data Breach Affects Over 40 Million People

The wireless carrier made the announcement on Aug.

17.

The personal information of up to 7.8 million postpaid subscribers.

850,000 prepaid customers.

And "just over" 40 million past or prospective customers who've applied for credit with the company... has been leaked to hackers.

The information that was stolen includes names, birthdates, driver's license numbers and Social Security numbers.

T-Mobile says no financial information appears to have been leaked.

As a precaution, the company recommends that postpaid customers change their PINs.

The PINs belonging to 850,000 prepaid customers have already been reset, as they were compromised.

T-Mobile has offered to provide two free years of credit monitoring for those affected