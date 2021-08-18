St. Lucie County resumes weekly COVID-19 updates due to surge in cases

The St.
Lucie County Health Department Administrator and County Administrator held their first COVID update in more than 4 months, citing renewed concerns in the rate of transmission throughout the county.
The St.
Lucie County Health Department Administrator and County Administrator held their first COVID update in more than 4 months, citing renewed concerns in the rate of transmission throughout the county.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, there was a lot of concern over confined populations in area jails and prisons. St. Lucie County..