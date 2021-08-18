Lack of distance learning impacting COVID-19 case counts in schools

Within the first week of school, confirmed COVID-19 cases among students in the School District of Palm Beach County doubled from day two to day three.
By the fifth day of school, student cases tripled.
New York's incoming governor Kathy Hochul, during an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" program Sunday, said masks for kids in..
Some parents of students who attend school in Coppell want to have an option to choose how their kids learn this year.