'Among Us' Developers Speak Out, on Similarities of 'Fortnite: Impostors'.

Epic Games launched its new 'Fortnite: Impostors' mode on Tuesday, causing controversy due to its similarities to 'Among Us.'.

Innersloth community director Victoria Tran took to Twitter to express her disappointment in the blatant copying.

It would’ve been really, really cool to collab … Like game mechanics, fine, those shouldn’t be gatekept, .., Victoria Tran, via Twitter.

... but at the very least even different themes or terminology makes things more interesting?

, Victoria Tran, via Twitter.

'Among Us' gained popularity at the beginning of the pandemic and was free on the Epic Games store recently.

Innersloth co-founder Marcus Bromander also shared his surprise at the new mode’s similar game map and overall mechanics.

We didn't patent the Among Us mechanics.., Marcus Bromander, via Twitter.

Is it really that hard to put 10% more effort into putting your own spin on it though?

, Marcus Bromander, via Twitter.

Epic Games has faced years of legal complaints from independent artists who have also been copied and not paid.