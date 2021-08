Medical team arrives at Oschner LGMC

OCHSNER, AN ORIENTATION THATWILL LAST A FEW DAYS.

BUT COMEFRIDAY-- THE TEAM WILL GET TOWORK TREATING PATIENTS ON THEIROWNATS CLAPPING HOSPITAL STAFFCHEERED AS THE MILITARY MEDICALTEAM WALKED THROUGH THE FRONTLOBBY-- ONLY A FEW WEEKS AFTERHOITSPAL OFFICIALS APPLIED FORASSISTANCE THROUGH FEMA.

ALPATIN/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICERLGMC "IT WAS A RELATIVELY QUICKRESPONSE.

I DON'T KNOW THE EXACTCRITERIA FEMA USED, BUT IBELIEVE IT WOULD PROBABLY BE THEVIRAL LOAD, AND THE NEED OF E THPARTICULAR INSTITUTION"PATIN, THE CEO OF OSCHNERL-G-M-C SAYS THE TEAM CONSISTSOF FOUDOCTORS, 14 NURSES, AND TWOPHYSICAL THERAPISTSPATIN "WE'RE ALREADY IN ANURSING SHORTAGE, COUPLED WITHHIGH NUMBERS OF THIS PANDEMICCREATES A SITUATION WHERE WENEED ADDITIONAL SUPPORT"ACCORDING TO PATIN-- SEVERALSTAFF MEMBERS ARE OUT CKSIBECAUSE OF COVID-19-- CAUSING A STAFF SHORTAGE.PATIN "WE HAVE PATIENTS BOARDINGIN OUR EMERGENCY ROOMS, PATIENTSINOUR ICU SETTING THAT CAN'TTRANSITION OUT.

THAT CREATES ATTBOLENECK AND DOES NOT ALLOW USTO CONTINUE TO TAKING PATIENTSFROM OUR COMMUNITY" THE MEDICALTEAM WILL ALLOW THE HOSPITAL TOBRING IN MORE PATIENTS PATIN "ASTHE ONLY LEVEL TWO TRAUMA CENTERIN OUR REGION, AND THE TERTIARYREFERRAL CENTER FOR OUR REGION,IT'S IMPORTANT WE CAN TAKE THOSETRANSFERS FROM THOSE FACILITIESAS THE HIGHER LEVEL OF CAREALTERNATIVE"AT THIS TIME-- IT IS UNCLEAR HOWLONG THE MEDICAL TEAM WILL BEHERE, HELPINGTHE COMMUNITY.LIVE IN LAFAYETTEKATC TAFTER AN INTENSE START TOTODAY'S "BESE" MEETING -TH