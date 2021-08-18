School district says Lehi teacher no longer employed after comments to students

The Alpine School District says a Lehi High School teacher is no longer employed by the district after an investigation into a video that showed her making controversial remarks to students while in class.

Chemistry teacher Leah Kinyon spoke about COVID vaccines, former President Donald Trump and the intelligence of students' parents in the video recorded by a student and shared with FOX 13 by his mother, Judy Storms. Kinyon was immediately placed on leave after the video surfaced, with district officials saying an investigation would take place.

Following the investigation Wednesday morning, Alpine school officials announced Kinyon was no longer employed by the district.

Read full story here: https://www.fox13now.com/news/local-news/lehi-teacher-on-leave-under-investigation-after-video-shows-political-statements-in-class