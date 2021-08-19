Refurbished is In: Score Premium Tech Upgrades Without Sacrificing Quality

The school year is almost here, and people are looking to upgrade their tech for the classroom or work, but they don't want to obliterate their household budgets.

So this year, instead of buying new, people are opting for like-new products at a fraction of the price.

In fact, an eBay survey found that 64% of millennials and Gen Z would prefer buying refurbished if it meant saving money.

The selection of refurbished products out there has come a long way in recent years.

Ebay's Certified Refurbished Program guarantees that products will work and look like they're fresh out of the box, and they're backed by an industry-leading 2-year warranty and covered by eBay's money-back guarantee.

So shoppers really do get amazing value and can rest assured their purchase is protected.