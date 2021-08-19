DETR & ID.me issues around the valley

DETR recently implemented identity validation through ID.me to make sure claimants are who they really say they are.
This extra step has some Nevadans frustrated because they can’t access the site to prove their identity, leaving them unpaid.
DETR recently implemented identity validation through ID.me to make sure claimants are who they really say they are.
This extra step has some Nevadans frustrated because they can’t access the site to prove their identity, leaving them unpaid.
Uncertainty and frustration. That’s what a valley mother is going through as she tries to get her latest unemployment payment...