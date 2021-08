Fire breaks out at plastic plant

THEFLAMES...TAKE A LOOK Y OUCAN SEE THE FIRE IS STILLRAGING WE COULD LITERALLYSEE THE SMOKE FROM MILESAWAY EVEN FROM THEHIGHWAY...WE SPOKE WITH THE JACKSONFIRE DEPARTMENT WHO TELLSUS THEY'VE BEEN ON THE SCENEFOR 45 MINUTES WILL LIKE LYBE HERE ALL DAY ANAND D LATETONIGHT WORKING TO PUT THISFIRE OUT BECAUSE THESTRUCTURE OF THE BUILDINGIS SO LARGE.

..SO FAR WE'VE BEEN TOLD TT HANO ONE WAS INJURED ANDEMPLOYEES OF THE BUILDINGTOLD FIREFIGHTERS THAT THEFIRE STARTED OUTSIDE THEBUILDING AND MOVEDINSIDE...BUT THIS IS STILL VERY EAR LYIN THEIR INVESTIGATION...WE'VE ALSO BEEN TOLD THISPLANT PRODUCES PLASTIC SOTHEY'RE TELLING EVER NEYOTO STAY BACK AND AWAY FROMTHESE FUME..