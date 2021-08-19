Former Afghan translator for US military stuck in Kabul, waiting to return to Colorado

Sahil Safi says his brother, a former Afghan translator and current Colorado resident, is stuck in Afghanistan where he was visiting his parents.
Now, he's trying to find out how to return home safely.
Sahil Safi says his brother, a former Afghan translator and current Colorado resident, is stuck in Afghanistan where he was visiting his parents.
Now, he's trying to find out how to return home safely.
Watch VideoMore than 7,000 miles away from their homeland, Afghans are called to prayer at a Mosque in Sacramento, California. The..