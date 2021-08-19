Walt Tyler Elementary School In Grizzly Flats Destroyed By Caldor Fire

After serving the community for 20 years, Walt Tyler Elementary in Grizzly Flats is no more.
It was destroyed Tuesday (8/18/21) by the Caldor Fire.
It's unknown if the school will be rebuilt.
After serving the community for 20 years, Walt Tyler Elementary in Grizzly Flats is no more.
It was destroyed Tuesday (8/18/21) by the Caldor Fire.
It's unknown if the school will be rebuilt.
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — Northern California wildfires that incinerated two mountain communities continued marching through..