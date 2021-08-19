What it takes to create social change against all odds | Ralph Nader

Over his decades-long career as a political activist, Ralph Nader has helped expose some of the greatest misdeeds of large corporations.

You may be familiar with the real-world changes his work sparked: the Clean Air Act, automobile safety laws, regulation of the tobacco industry and more.

Tracing the arc of his time advocating for change, Nader shares how he helped catalyze social progress against overwhelming odds -- and shows how you can participate in advancing the common good for generations to come.