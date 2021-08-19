Teachers say they, and parents, will have to work hard to overcome the education gap this year
Teachers say they, and parents, will have to work hard to overcome the education gap this year

When we talk about education, we talk about numbers: the right ratio of teachers to students, how many kids can you fit in a classroom, the right number of days for optimal learning, and for the second school year, the number that teachers are counting is students — hoping not to lose anymore.