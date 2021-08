SHOCKING! Makeup Artists Put Serious Allegations On International Iconic Awards Makers

International Iconic Awards is one of the prestigious awards shows and every year who’s who of the Bollywood and TV world attend the same.

But does the makers of the show take money from the makeup artist to give exposure to the event!

Here Comes a video where a makeup artist puts serious allegations on International Iconic Award Makers.

Watch the video to know more in detail.