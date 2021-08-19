2022 Hyundai Kona N Track driving

Like all Hyundai N models, the compact lifestyle SUV combines sporty driving dynamics with a balanced suitability for everyday use.

The interplay of an SUV body with particularly dynamic driving characteristics makes the Hyundai KONA N stand out as the first SUV in the Hyundai N family.

Because the Hyundai KONA N adds the versatility of an SUV to the driving fun of a "hot hatch", i.e.

A compact hatchback model with high engine power: Drivers benefit from a powerful engine and, in urban areas, from the compact dimensions and practicality of the lifestyle SUV - there is also exemplary safety equipment.

In addition to uncompromising performance, the KONA N offers its customers pleasant driving comfort, intuitive operation and comprehensive safety.

The youngest member of the N family has a 280 PS / 206 kW 2.0 T-GDI engine with turbocharger and direct fuel injection.

The decidedly sporty design of the "Hot SUV" fits in with this.

Various details inspired by motorsport contribute to the dynamic driving experience, while the new eight-speed N DCT dual clutch transmission supports the special high-performance character.