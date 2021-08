Salute to American Veterans Rally in Woodland Park

HELP, ARE DONATIONS...LOOKING AHEAD...A RIDE A RNDALLY TO SALUTE OURAMERICAN VETERANS...HAPPENING THIS FRIDAY D ANSATURDAY.AND THE EVENT FOUND A NEWHOME.... IN WOODLAND PARK...WHICH IS WHERE WE FIND NS EWFIVE'S ASHLEY PORTILLO JOININGUS LIVE THIS MORNING...WITH MORE ABOUT HOW THE EVENT ISSUPPORTING OURVETERANS.THE SALUTE TO AMERICAN VETERANSRALLY KICKS OFF TOMORROW HERE INWOODLAND PARK.AND ON SATURDAY...THESE STREETS WILL BE FILLEDWITH MOTORCYCLISTS...SUPPORTING OUR U.S. TR.

PSIT'S ALL FOR THE 29TH ANNUALSALUTE TO AMERICAN VETERANSRALLY.AND THE 34TH ANNUAL VETERANSREMEMRANCE MOTORCYCLE RIDE.THE EVENT SUPPORTS FALLENVETERANS AND PRISONERS OF WARSMISSING IN ACTION.AND IT'S ONE OF COLORADO'SRGEST PROCESSION OFMOTORCYCLES...IN A WEEK THAT'S BEEN TOUGH FORMANY VETERAN..S.THE FOUNDER OF THE OF THE EVENTSAYS THIS RALLY COULDN'T COME ATA BETTER TIME.JIM WE, ARSALUTE TO AMERICANVETERANS RALLY: "THERE'S A LOTOF AFGHAN VETS OUT THERE I KNOWTHAT SERVES IN AFGHANISTAN OVERTHE LAST 20 YEARS, THAT AREFEELING UNSURE ABOUT WHAT EYTHDID AND IF IT MATTERED AND WE'REHERE TO TELL THEM THAT IT DIDAND IT DOES."THE EVENT USED TO HAPPEN INCRIPPLE CREEK...BEFORE FINDING A NEW HOME INWOODLAND PARK.ORGANIZERS SAY THE DECISION...MADE THE MOST SENSE...WHEN THEY WERE PLANNING.THE EVENT IS FREE TO THE PUBC.LIGUEST SPEAKERS...PLUS WWII VETERANS SHARING TIRHESTORIES WILLALSO BE HERE.THE VETERANS REMEMBRANCECEREMONYEG BINS AT 12:30 ONSATURDAY.AWOFY... AP... NEWS FIVE