Zombie 5 Killing Birds Movie (1987) - Lara Wendel, Robert Vaughn, Timothy W. Watts

Zombie 5 Killing Birds Movie (1987) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A group of college students go into the woods to study birds.

They encounter a strange blind man who's connected to the killer zombies that prowl a dilapidated house deep in the forest.

Directors: Claudio Lattanzi, Joe D'Amato Writers: Claudio Lattanzi, Sheila Goldberg, Daniele Stroppa Stars: Lara Wendel, Robert Vaughn, Timothy W.

Watts