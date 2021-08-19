Sinkhole Movie - Making Of

Sinkhole Movie - Making Of - Plot Synopsis: A HOUSE EARNED AFTER 11 YEARS OF EFFORT FALLS DEEP INTO THE GROUND IN A MINUTE An average citizen Dong-won (KIM Sung-kyun) and his family move into a house bought after years of hard work.

Filled with happiness, he invites his colleagues (LEE Kwang-soo) for a housewarming party, but the heavy rain during the night before creates a gigantic sinkhole, and in a mere minute, it swallows up the whole house and the people inside.

Hundreds of meters down the hole, Dong-won, his neighbor Man-su (CHA Seung-won), and the unfortunate guests must find their way out.

Rain starts to pour down, filling the sinkhole with water, and they’re running out of time.