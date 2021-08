PIG Movie - Clip with Nicolas Cage

PIG Movie - Clip with Nicolas Cage - PIG: Nicolas Cage stars in this highly anticipated new thriller alongside Alex Wolff (HEREDITARY) and Adam Arkin (SONS OF ANARCHY).

A reclusive truffle hunter (Cage) who lives alone in the wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

#Trailers #NicolasCage