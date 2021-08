Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into West Bengal post-poll violence | Mamata Banerjee | Oneindia News

Today, a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, ordered a CBI probe into alleged rapeand murdercases into West Bengal post-poll violence.

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has decided to make appeal in the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court refused to grant it any relief.

