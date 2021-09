16-17 year olds receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

At a leisure centre in Bracknell, Berkshire, 16-17 year olds receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week the Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that all teenagers in this group would have been offered a first dose by August 23.

Report by Edwardst.

