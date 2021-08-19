Toddler tries to run away from home when Mom turns off CoComelon

Every kid has threatened to run away by packing up a bag of toys and heading for the door.TikTok mom Tionna Clark couldn't believe how seriously her son took CoComelon.The little boy, named Prince Christopher, was ready to totally abandon his family when he couldn't watch the popular animated series.The little boy, wearing only a diaper, was ready to make a run for it.Prince Christopher wrestled with the doorknob of the home but couldn't open it and in frustration, he slapped the door.People thought he was hilarious