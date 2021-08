BJP’s Ramratan Payal says, go to Taliban where fuel is available at ₹50/l | Watch | Oneindia News

A BJP leader Ramratan Payal told a journalist to “go to Taliban” because fuel is available for ₹50 in Afghanistan.

Payal is the party’s president for the Katni district in Madhya Pradesh.

