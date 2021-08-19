23ABC Weather for Thursday, August 19, 2021

This forecast is brought to you by the Law Offices of Jacob Emrani.

This weather reports brougcommunity attorney.

Jacob,or injury call Jacob or vicom.

Hi, I'm chief meteoroand a system passing to outo bring that cooler cleanBut by the time it gets tothose fires burning to thesmoke from the french firearea.

So as the day goes othrough this weekend.

Thatwe have air quality clearijust pushes a lot more smoand forth as we stay belowseveral days.

Now, high prup their above average byinto next weekend Isabellatemperature trend but withconditions due to your profire that will be monitoriB Eighties through the weenext week.

Frazier Park to