Inside The $169M Most Expensive Penthouse In Manhattan

Today Architectural Digest brings you high above the streets of Manhattan to the 96th floor penthouse of 432 Park Avenue, the most expensive unit in the third-tallest residential building on the planet.

On the market for $169 million, the two-dozen 10x10 windows encasing Penthouse 96 allow for an unparalleled view of New York City, one where you improbably look down upon the city's iconic skyscrapers from above.

The entirety of Central Park can serve as a background for dinner and drinks, before guests retire to one of the luxuriously appointed bedrooms. Additional footage courtesy of Serhant Studios