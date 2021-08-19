Toys 'R' Us to Return as Small Boutiques in More Than 400 Macy’s Stores

Both companies announced the new venture on Aug.

19.

Toys "R" Us will offer toys and games in both Macy's stores and the Macy's catalog online.

.

Our toy business grew exponentially for Macy’s in the past year, Nata Dvir, Macy’s Chief Merchandising Officer, via NBC News.

Our partnership allows Macy’s to significantly expand our footprint in that category, Nata Dvir, Macy’s Chief Merchandising Officer, via NBC News.

Toys "R" Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017.

The company was forced to enter into liquidation after a particularly harsh holiday season that year.

Parent company Tru Kids attempted to revamp the brand in 2019 by opening two stores.

Those stores did not make it through the pandemic.

Target eventually took over the Toys "R" Us website, .

But the business relationship ended in the summer of 2020.

Macy's executives hope that the addition of Toys "R" Us to its brick-and-mortar stores will increase foot traffic, .

Which could potentially lead to increased sales in other parts of the store.

According to Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette, .

The company has its sight set on the "millennial mom."